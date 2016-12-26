Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Defending the Confederate flag

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 3:54 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

I hope the parents of the two students at Plum High School who displayed the Confederate flag pursue legal action against their district. Also, the district should not allow students to wear “Black Lives Matter” apparel. That is racist.

All lives matter. That includes whites, policemen and native Americans.

There are misconceptions about the Confederate flag. In the North, the Civil War was about slavery. In the South, it was over states' rights. Hundreds of thousands of American southern soldiers died defending that flag. It was and is an American flag. Citizens should be allowed to display it.

In this politically correct world, some overly sensitive people take offense at that flag. Get over it. “Black Lives Matter” offends me. It should be banned, too.

Kathleen Bollinger

Fawn

