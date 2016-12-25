Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Beware of charitable scams

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Regarding Will Coggin's letter “Giver, Beware” (Dec. 17 and TribLIVE): Mr. Coggin is absolutely right to warn donors about supposedly charitable organizations at this time of year. Donors want their money to be used wisely and for the purpose intended.

There are several websites that have charitable information for the interested donor. Guidestar and Charity Navigator both have information on legitimate 501(c)(3) organizations.

Mr. Coggin specifically mentions the Humane Society of the United States. A worthwhile organization, it is primarily an educational and lobbying organization. It provides excellent information and training to shelters and shelter workers and organizes nationwide efforts for animals. It also lobbies for changes in animal-cruelty laws.

If you want to make sure your money is used to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home animals, there are many excellent local rescues and shelters in the area. Most cannot afford huge advertising budgets, but dedicate their money to the care, feeding and housing of the animals in their care.

Most are very proud of the work they do, and if you want your donation to go to a specific use, please make that known to the organization. Most shelters are happy to answer questions about their operations and want to reassure donors that their money is used for the purpose intended.

When you are making donations this holiday season — think local!

Phyllis Framel

Allegheny Township

The writer is president of Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, New Kensington.

