Letters to the Editor

Deceptive attacks II

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 8:55 p.m.

Will Coggin's letter (“Givers Beware”) is a desperate attempt to mislead people about PETA's work to help animals in our community. His group, the Center for Consumer Freedom, fears the impact PETA has in educating consumers about cruelty and changing consumers' buying habits.

PETA is proud to be a “shelter of a last resort” for animals who need euthanasia to end their suffering, especially those whose guardians bring them to us because they can't afford to pay for this service at a veterinary clinic. We welcome animals that “no-kill” shelters often reject, including aggressive dogs who have been chained 24/7 and are dying from heartworm disease, and feral cats ravaged by fatal diseases.

We transfer adoption candidates to local open-admission shelters, and we've found loving homes for many animals ourselves. Last year alone, we spayed and neutered nearly 12,000 animals at little to no cost to their guardians, and we've helped thousands of families keep animals they were about to give up by providing free veterinary care, food and other services.

I invite readers to visit www.PETASAVES.com to learn more about our work.

Daphna Nachminovitch

Norfolk, Va.

The writer is senior vice president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' Cruelty Investigations Department.

