Dropping registration stickers is stupid
Updated 5 hours ago
The person who thought of doing away with Pennsylvania license plate stickers was a true genius ( “Pennsylvania drops vehicle registration stickers, but new tech too pricey for police” ). Hopefully, he or she will be in line at the unemployment office as soon as possible.
In order to save the commonwealth a mere $3 million, each individual police department will now have to come up with $14,000 per vehicle of its own money for automatic license plate readers. It is truly amazing that anyone could think of this, let alone that the Legislature would accept it.
Here is my suggestion: Have each individual police department send the state $1,000 instead. That means all the units across the state will pay for the continuation for the stickers, a huge savings on their part. Or, deduct $1,000 from each senator's and representative's pay and let them pay for the continuation of the sticker program. It's another absolutely stupid idea out of Harrisburg.
Frank Festa
Indiana Township