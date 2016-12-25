Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Upon further review

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 9:00 p.m.



In my letter “Settlement with DTE hailed” , I thanked the Allegheny County Health Department for prohibiting DTE Energy from selling air pollution emission reduction credits (ERCs) from the closure of the Shenango Coke Works. Based on what I have learned since, I am now voicing outrage rather than gratitude over ACHD's agreement with DTE Energy.

Our group, Allegheny County Clean Air Now (ACCAN), is a small volunteer group devoted to advocating for the protection and improvement of air quality in our communities. We are not experts in air quality regulations and rely on ACHD to protect our health and educate and inform us on air quality issues.

We read ACHD's Oct. 25 press release to mean that DTE Energy was prohibited from selling any ERCs and that we would not be exposed to a new pollution source based on those ERCs. As it turns out, the press release demonstrated ACHD's lack of transparency.

What the press release did not say was that the agreement preserved DTE Energy's ability to take advantage of ERCs for pollutants other than particulate matter. All of these pollutants have been linked to health consequences and should be forfeited. ACCAN will continue to press ACHD and DTE Energy on this issue.

Angelo Taranto

Ross

