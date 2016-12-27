We are Penn State football

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I want to add to John Bloom's letter about the Penn State football team, “Lions get no respect”.

I did not attend Penn State, although my dad wanted me to. I joined the Marine Corps and served in combat in Vietnam.

I have followed Penn State since 1965. Penn State and Joe Paterno have never gotten any respect.

The Sandusky thing just made it worse. That person fooled the top people in the program that Paterno founded and yet Paterno, who passed the information up the ladder, like he was supposed to do, got blamed.

For reasons unknown to the people who love Happy Valley, sportswriters have always had a bad taste in their mouth for us. We were undefeated at least twice and only once did we make the No. 1 team in the country.

Mr Bloom has hit the nail and driven it in. God bless the Penn State program, and beat USC. WE ARE!

Alan W. Hornbake Jr.

North Huntingdon