Jaundiced view from the pulpit
Updated 9 hours ago
In his letter offering a tutorial on the Electoral College ( “The Electoral College gives less populous states a voice” ), the Rev. James Holland was not only acerbic but condescending and unnecessarily rude. In that, and in his previous letters, he views all political reality through haughty, patronizing, right-wing glasses. He characterizes liberals as being “unable to think clearly.”
I am left to wonder if the pastor's Sunday homilies are filtered through the same political lenses he uses to write his letters to the editor. If so, anyone of his congregation with an opposite political view doesn't stand a chance — there being so much distance, still, between the pulpit and the pews in the Catholic church.
Perhaps a little less writing on the cleric's part, especially with such a caustic, hot pen, and more reading, particularly of the New Testament, would serve him well — in this life as well as in the next. Might I suggest Luke 4:23, “medice, cura te ipsum” (physician, heal thyself) and Matthew 7:5, “… first cast the beam from thine own eye.”
Granted, the Rev. Holland demonstrates a certain gravitas at times but he also exhibits an unsavory meanness and a lack of grace. In this he reflects — I'm confident in presuming — his political champion, Donald J. Trump — minus the gravitas, of course.
Robert Jedrzejewski
Tarentum