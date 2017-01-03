End the blame game

The majority of the citizens of this country finally have gotten fed up with the Democrat progressivism that has resulted in many of the problems this country faces.

The fact of the matter is that the Democrats don't like or want to accept any blame for anything that's wrong with this country. They constantly blame the Republicans for everything that is wrong; they believe that Democrats should govern this country forever with all of their progressive agendas. What a mentality that is to have!

Look around this country and see what has happened to all of the big cities like Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, etc., which have been governed by Democrats for years. Who's to blame for what's happened to all of those big cities? Who's really to blame for the largest amount of our current $20 trillion-plus national debt?

All of the liberal Democrat columnists in this country should take a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror and start accepting some blame for some of the things that are wrong with this country instead of constantly blaming the Republicans for everything.

The election is over with for the next four years. Get over the result of it. Let's move forward now and see if we can possibly come together and make this country better for all citizens.

After the past eight years of the Obama administration, we owe it to ourselves.

John Hollenback

Greenfield Township,

Lackawanna County