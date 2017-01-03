An epiphany over beer
As Christians soon celebrate the feast of the Epiphany, please indulge mine.
I went to my local supermarket's deli and decided to buy a six-pack of Rolling Rock, the beverage of choice in my dissolute youth.
To complete the purchase, I had to show my driver's license. I have to ask why it is that one needs an ID to buy a six-pack of beer in Pennsylvania — but doesn't need one to vote?
Aren't the poor, the elderly and minorities just as disenfranchised for want of an ID in buying beer as they are the vote? Which one of those two are more important to the nation's future?
Another epiphany: Pennsylvania should keep the state store system. Why? To sell medical and recreational cannabis, which soon will be made legal as the state Legislature searches for new sources of revenue. The retail outlets, as well as oversight, distribution and state control, currently exist and provide good “union” jobs with benefits.
David A. Scandrol
Lower Burrell