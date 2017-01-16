Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Legends, lies & legacies

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Legends, lies & legacies

Legacies would be amiss if you were to forget President Obama's middle-of-the-night passage of ObamaCare. But then again, this might simply be a lie — maybe even the biggest of lies when he defended it. It's part of why Hillary lost the election and Trump and America won.

Another of Obama's legacies could be his release of the Guantanamo terrorists, who were free to rejoin terrorist groups sworn to kill innocents around the world.

Another legacy should be the hundreds of prisoners whose sentences he reduced or commuted that taxpayers paid to try and convict.

His red line in the sand to threaten Bashar Assad could be either a legend/lie/legacy or a joke. Again, another reason why Hillary lost and Trump and America won.

I have a few comments for Hillary and her Democrat associates. Trump didn't necessarily win the election; Hillary lost it. Never before has a presidential candidate told more lies to the American people.

Investigations continue into the Clinton Foundation and the Benghazi lies that will always be part of her legacy. The Clintons were never above the law, and these are only some of the reasons Hillary lost.

Chuck Kunkel

Harrison

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.