Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Legends, lies & legacies

Legacies would be amiss if you were to forget President Obama's middle-of-the-night passage of ObamaCare. But then again, this might simply be a lie — maybe even the biggest of lies when he defended it. It's part of why Hillary lost the election and Trump and America won.

Another of Obama's legacies could be his release of the Guantanamo terrorists, who were free to rejoin terrorist groups sworn to kill innocents around the world.

Another legacy should be the hundreds of prisoners whose sentences he reduced or commuted that taxpayers paid to try and convict.

His red line in the sand to threaten Bashar Assad could be either a legend/lie/legacy or a joke. Again, another reason why Hillary lost and Trump and America won.

I have a few comments for Hillary and her Democrat associates. Trump didn't necessarily win the election; Hillary lost it. Never before has a presidential candidate told more lies to the American people.

Investigations continue into the Clinton Foundation and the Benghazi lies that will always be part of her legacy. The Clintons were never above the law, and these are only some of the reasons Hillary lost.

Chuck Kunkel

Harrison