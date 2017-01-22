Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Companies don't care

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Here we go again — another local company eliminating jobs and health care. Union Electric Steel Corp. is proposing to cut jobs and health care benefits for retirees at Akers National Roll in Avonmore ( “Steelworkers protest loss of jobs, benefits” ).

It's happening all over this country. You wonder how these executives sleep at night. The way they hurt these families is sad and callous.

You also wonder why your state senators and lawmakers don't step in and help. These companies get big tax exemptions, and when they expire, they up and leave. Families are hurt big time.

These companies talk jobs, helping the community and boosting the local economy until some other community says relocate here and we will give you more. There goes their caring right out the window.

The workers at National Roll toiled in that plant for years and were told they would have health care when they retire, only to have it taken away. Really. Yes, it happens all over this country way too much and it has to stop.

Donald Trump says that protecting jobs is his top priority as president; well, we are going to find out. All you workers and retirees should go on Twitter and tweet Trump and see if he responds, After all, he is on Twitter all the time, so he is reaching out. He might surprise yinz.

John Tierney

Allegheny Township

