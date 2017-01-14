Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Beware EPA nominee

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

While campaigning, President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly vowed to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency. And that could happen under his nominee to head the EPA, Scott Pruitt.

Pruitt's past includes suing the EPA, attacking vital health protections against soot and smog pollution, and denying the science that 97 percent of scientists agree about, regarding our warming climate.

He is not simply a “pro-business” conservative, as he suggests, but outside the bipartisan tradition of policies designed to protect air quality.

How did we get to this place where clean air and water has become a partisan issue? The EPA was started by the Republican Nixon administration in the 1970s to safeguard our water and air. The Clean Air Act of 1970 was a Republican law, signed by President Nixon, and made even stronger by President George H.W. Bush.

Whether Republican, Democrat or independent, the majority of Americans want strong environmental safeguards to protect the health of their children and families.

Pittsburgh has cleaned up its air significantly over the past several decades, and we can't afford to undo that progress.

Thank you, Sen. Bob Casey, for upholding the Pennsylvania Constitution that outlines our right to clean air and stating your concerns about the nomination of Pruitt as EPA administrator.

Nicky Skubal

Crafton

