Don't cut Medicaid lifeline

Medicaid is under considerable threat in Washington, and Pennsylvanians with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) stand to lose access to vital services and supports.

Medicaid is a lifeline for most people with significant disabilities, who generally do not have access to employer-based or other private coverage, have greater medical needs, and often require daily support.

If Medicaid funds are affected, loss of medical and home- and community-based assistance will result in negative consequences for people with I/DD. Waiting lists would quickly grow and people could be forced into unnecessary institutionalization.

Congress is considering two approaches that will change Medicaid — block grants or per-capita caps. As a result of either proposal, states will receive less federal support to administer Medicaid. They will have to consider reducing eligibility, limiting services and supports, and/or cutting provider reimbursement.

Medicaid is a lifeline that cannot be cut. We are better than that as a nation and should not permit this critical program to be altered in a way that forces us back into the past.

To share your concern, contact your congressman.

Lisa Razza

South Side

The writer is communications manager of Achieva, which provides lifelong support for individuals with disabilities and their families.