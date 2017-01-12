No answers

Last May during the primary season, I received eight full-color mailers from the group Pennsylvania New Day Fund concerning a local election. I wanted to find out more about this group, who was behind it, but looking online I couldn't find anything.

So I went to the state's election campaign finance site. For what this PAC was spending (I conservatively estimate $8,000 per mailing, or $64,000 total), I thought that it must have filed something. Again, nothing.

Next I called the Pennsylvania Department of State's campaign finance office, and it found nothing. But the office verified that the group should have filed.

So I filed a complaint for what I saw as something illegal under current campaign laws in trying to influence the election — spending lots of money but staying in the shadows.

Now, six months later, I checked with the Pennsylvania Department of State on my complaint, resulting again in nothing. I don't even know if the office tried to investigate this, as nobody returned my calls or emails.

So I guess Pennsylvania is the “State of Corruption,” as our election/campaign laws also seem to be “nothing.”

Dave Root

Cranberry