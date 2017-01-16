Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Trump's killer sons

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

A person born into a wealthy family, who has everything in the world — cars, mansions — but doesn't know the meaning of the word “work” is so bored that he has to travel thousands of miles to kill exotic animals.

I saw on a computer pictures of our next president's two sons standing next to a dead tiger, and other animals, with big smiles on their faces, like they did something wonderful.

It makes me think about doctors who talked to serial killers and said that in most cases, serial killers start by killing dogs and cats.

So what would a person become if he starts out shooting exotic animals?

Maybe some religious people out there can tell me why they have no problem with this animal-killing family, and want their autographs and to have pictures taken with them.

The next time one of you goes to church, ask God what he thinks about killing exotic animals for fun and trophies. I would ask him, but he only talks to the elite. If one of you gets an answer from him, give me a call. My number is in the phone book.

John Phil Moximchalk

Unity

