Letters to the Editor

No easy fix for Trump

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

The money for Social Security and Medicare is in separate, untouchable accounts in the Treasury. Privatizing them would be like throwing lambs to wolves; people would lose it all to ignorance of the stock market.

Both can be fixed easily with a modest raise to the caps. That's fair to businesses and to the survival of both entitlements.

George W. Bush is the biggest cause of national debt. He spent Clinton's surplus. He shouldn't have bailed out Wall Street and the big banks.

Then we got talked into 10-plus years of useless wars. He gave hefty tax breaks to the rich. This all added to current and future debts.

The Federal Reserve, in its balance sheets, holds $4 trillion in 2A Treasury notes of debt for the so-called Great Recession — which it can't sell because yields are too low.

The Fed has no choice but to print money to pay for the interest or when Treasury notes mature.

The older, 30-year notes overseas are paying 5-plus percent interest; the new yields won't compete when they mature.

Will Trump take care of the “little guy” or his rich friends? How is Trump going to borrow trillions when the Fed is holding trillions? Revenue-neutral tax cuts? Get rid of the tax code, and we'll all pay more taxes. Get rid of some of the tax code, and business and the rich benefit.

Trump's smart at not paying taxes and good at filing for bankruptcy.

George O. Curry

White

