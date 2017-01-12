Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trump needs to deliver

Democrats don't care if their candidates break their promises. Republicans do and express their unhappiness at the next election.

Donald Trump's Number One campaign promise was to repeal ObamaCare — all of it, not just parts of it. His supporters expect him to do it. Ignore the warning from the Democrat Congress. Remind cowardly Republican congressmen that their re-election is in danger if Trump can't fulfill his promise.

President George H.W. Bush once said this: “Read my lips: No new taxes.” Under pressure from a Democrat-controlled Congress, he did raise taxes. He was a one-term president.

The legend of St. George slaying the dragon in old England gives us insight. A dragon was terrorizing the countryside. A brave knight, St. George, rode out to kill the dragon. Indeed, he killed it. It was a dangerous foe that had to be destroyed.

The Republicans must repeal all parts of ObamaCare. If they don't, ObamaCare will destroy our country and cripple the Republican party.

Remember this: Conservatives have very long memories. Don't make promises you don't intend to keep.

Kathleen Bollinger

Fawn