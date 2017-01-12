Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Trump needs to deliver

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Trump needs to deliver

Democrats don't care if their candidates break their promises. Republicans do and express their unhappiness at the next election.

Donald Trump's Number One campaign promise was to repeal ObamaCare — all of it, not just parts of it. His supporters expect him to do it. Ignore the warning from the Democrat Congress. Remind cowardly Republican congressmen that their re-election is in danger if Trump can't fulfill his promise.

President George H.W. Bush once said this: “Read my lips: No new taxes.” Under pressure from a Democrat-controlled Congress, he did raise taxes. He was a one-term president.

The legend of St. George slaying the dragon in old England gives us insight. A dragon was terrorizing the countryside. A brave knight, St. George, rode out to kill the dragon. Indeed, he killed it. It was a dangerous foe that had to be destroyed.

The Republicans must repeal all parts of ObamaCare. If they don't, ObamaCare will destroy our country and cripple the Republican party.

Remember this: Conservatives have very long memories. Don't make promises you don't intend to keep.

Kathleen Bollinger

Fawn

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.