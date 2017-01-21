I was so glad when the election was over. No more politics. Guess what? It will never end.

I guess sore losers will always find a reason for why they lost, but it's never their fault. It's the FBI, it's Russia, Donald Trump cheated — and on and on.

Get over it. Russia hacked what? Hillary's illegal emails? And did Russia tell the truth? I see nothing wrong with the truth.

Obama tried to change leadership in Syria, Israel, Russia and who knows where else. So what's the difference?

Over and over we hear Democrats tell us we do not need photo identification to vote. Then why did they jump on the bandwagon to check voting machines for fraud? It's time for photo ID. This debate has gone on too long.

Yes, people vote more than once; yes, noncitizens vote. Get your head out of the sand and see the real word, not your imaginary one.

I was not happy with the last eight years, but I survived. If you don't like a Trump-run country, then get on a plane and leave the country with Ruth Ginsburg. Oh yeah, she's still here. All talk again.

If we want to make this country great again, get behind Trump and think positive. He may be the best president we ever had — or the worst. Only time will tell. But I'm sure Democrats will never agree.

Oh, and by the way, I saw more Democrats cross over and vote for Trump than in any other election.

Clean up the swamp.

Calvin Fatchet

Freeport