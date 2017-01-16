Close deadly gun loophole
Updated 9 hours ago
The recent shooting rampage at the Fort Lauderdale airport is the latest tragic example of the need to clear up Pennsylvania's law relating to involuntary mental health treatment and possessing firearms.
I have introduced legislation, House Bill 22, to resolve the current ambiguity in Pennsylvania law on involuntary mental health treatment and possessing guns. Under current law, people who have been involuntarily committed for mental health treatment are ineligible to possess a gun — unless the treatment ordered is on an outpatient basis.
I believe that, regardless of whether involuntary mental health treatment is inpatient or outpatient, people under these involuntary treatment orders should be barred from possessing a gun until the court determines that they are no longer a danger to themselves or other people.
The intent of my bill is to prevent or limit harm to family members, the general public and law enforcement officers, as well as preventing mentally ill people from causing serious bodily harm to themselves.
Mike O'Brien
Philadelphia
The writer, a Democrat, represents the 175th Legislative District in the state House.