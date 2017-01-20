Keep LTMA
Updated 11 hours ago
I received the Ligonier Township “Talk of the Township” bulletin Jan. 12. Reading township manager Terry Carcella's state-of-the-township report, I was surprised at the criticalness of past performance concerning water and sewage planning.
But wait: At the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority's meeting on Jan. 11, many of the board members described future and current plans — all limited by funding. Thankfully, the current board has its customers in mind.
Mr. Carcella's report is one of the many attempts to set the stage for the “dissolve” of the LTMA at the supervisors meeting Jan. 24 at 4:30 p.m. The LTMA does not want to be dissolved.
Sale of the LTMA is a major mistake. None of the requests for the evaluation of this asset's true value have been supplied by the Ligonier Township supervisors.
Please attend the supervisors meeting Jan. 24 and express yourself. There are a number of requests in to the supervisors to reschedule the meeting from 4:30 p.m. to a more customer/citizen-friendly time of 6:30 or 7 p.m. Stay tuned as to the time.
Don Carey
Ligonier Township
The writer is a Ligonier Township Municipal Authority customer.