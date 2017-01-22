Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Matter of survival

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

To those who support “repeal and replace,” please consider the people who depend on ObamaCare for their day-to-day survival, like myself.

I have a heart condition called vasovagal syndrome that causes my heart to stop with little warning. As a healthy child, I was fainting once every few weeks, seemingly at random. Once, my heart stopped while I was walking down a flight of stairs.

Nowadays, this condition is commonly known, but back then, it took my family and a team of doctors years to figure out what was happening with me. It was a huge relief to get a diagnosis, and to learn that vasovagal syndrome is treatable. Now I am a healthy 27-year-old, and I rarely have fainting episodes. I can now live a fulfilling, independent life.

Since I make just enough money to not qualify for Medicaid, I have a health insurance plan through the health-care marketplace. If ObamaCare is repealed, I will have nothing. And my heart condition, while currently well managed, is unpredictable, and episodes come on in minutes. One trip to the emergency room while uninsured would bankrupt me.

Please consider delaying the repeal of ObamaCare until there is a suitable replacement ready. Please don't support erasing the policies that make it possible for me, and others like me, to live an independent life.

Alexa Breedveld

Lawrenceville

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.