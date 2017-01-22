Matter of survival

To those who support “repeal and replace,” please consider the people who depend on ObamaCare for their day-to-day survival, like myself.

I have a heart condition called vasovagal syndrome that causes my heart to stop with little warning. As a healthy child, I was fainting once every few weeks, seemingly at random. Once, my heart stopped while I was walking down a flight of stairs.

Nowadays, this condition is commonly known, but back then, it took my family and a team of doctors years to figure out what was happening with me. It was a huge relief to get a diagnosis, and to learn that vasovagal syndrome is treatable. Now I am a healthy 27-year-old, and I rarely have fainting episodes. I can now live a fulfilling, independent life.

Since I make just enough money to not qualify for Medicaid, I have a health insurance plan through the health-care marketplace. If ObamaCare is repealed, I will have nothing. And my heart condition, while currently well managed, is unpredictable, and episodes come on in minutes. One trip to the emergency room while uninsured would bankrupt me.

Please consider delaying the repeal of ObamaCare until there is a suitable replacement ready. Please don't support erasing the policies that make it possible for me, and others like me, to live an independent life.

Alexa Breedveld

Lawrenceville