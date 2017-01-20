Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Sporting-event windfalls & policy

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Regarding the news story “Steelers' postseason play adds to coffers of nonprofits, businesses” : An estimated $22 million was pumped into our regional economy by the Steelers-Miami playoff game. Bars, restaurants, hotels, their employees and others are deserving beneficiaries of this major sporting-event windfall.

Our good fortune must make the owners and employees of bars, restaurants and hotels in North Carolina grit their teeth.

Last year, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, as a protest of that state's controversial LGBT bathroom law, moved the NBA All-Star Game out of North Carolina. NCAA President Mark Emmert followed by moving several NCAA playoff events to other states. Not to be outdone, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford moved the ACC basketball championship out of the state.

The revenue loss to North Carolina bars, restaurants and hotels and their employees from these moves will dwarf the gain that those in Pittsburgh enjoyed.

If these high officeholders and their organizations believe the state's LGBT law is wrong, shouldn't they be vocal, yet work instead through legislative channels to overturn it? Their kind of sanctimonious economic warfare may make them look self-righteous, but they stiffed the waitresses, bartenders, cab drivers, hotel staff and hardworking small business owners whose living depends on these major sporting events.

Elites like Silver, Emmert and Swofford take money out of the pockets of the little people, then retreat smugly to their executive suites with their mega salaries, perks and politically correct reputations intact. Sad.

Scott Brown

Greensburg

