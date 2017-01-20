Obama faced a double standard

I am a huge supporter of former President Barack Obama and have written a few letters to the editor regarding him over the years. As Donald Trump assumes the highest office and honor of the land, I can't help but think about how for some people and elected officials, Obama could not do anything right. He didn't sneeze correctly or cough correctly — and folks, I am not being sarcastic.

If it were his policies you didn't like, that would be fine. But there has been some major hate going on.

Let me be clear. Not all of you were hateful.

I can't help but wonder: What if Obama did things, or even one thing, in the manner of Mr. Trump? I do believe we have some major double standards.

In light of all that, I would like to wish Obama, who is an honorable, respectful, awesome person, in my opinion, and his family all the very best.

We are in for a new kind of presidency, maybe not all good. Mr. Trump is unpredictable in what he says, does and tweets. In my letters of support of Obama, I said people should be respectable toward our president. Agree to disagree, but not go over the edge.

I have serious concerns about Donald Trump's presidency. I will give him a chance, as we all should. I just can't help but think, what if Obama behaved that way? I'm just sayin' … .

Joni Campbell

Harrison