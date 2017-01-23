Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Obstructionist & hostile

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

A recent Rasmussen poll showed that 60 percent of Democrats want Donald Trump to succeed as president. If you assume that most of the independents, and almost all of the Republicans, feel similarly, who is this supposedly large faction of anti-Trumpers, and why are they being embraced by the media, the entertainment industry, progressive education and the Democratic Party establishment?

Although some Democrats still have some legitimate concerns about Trump as president, most of us see the efforts of these groups as being obstructionist and downright hostile to the orderly transfer of power from one administration to the next.

Efforts to portray Trump and his Cabinet appointees as racist, misogynistic and anti-Semitic are falling on deaf ears, as most Americans have figured out that the same media that told us Trump had no shot have not changed their colors at all, and are continuing to portray him as un-American and unfit, when in reality many of us see his policies as beneficial to most Americans.

Protecting our borders, reducing regulation and taxes, improving health care, education and military readiness, and respect for law and order are all laudatory goals. The efforts of these groups to delegitimize Trump, which began before he'd even taken office, expose them as being increasingly irrelevant and unwilling to come to the table.

I hope many Democrats are coming to realize what many of us conservatives have known for a long time — the mainstream media, educational system and entertainment business in this country have been very biased, and it is only getting worse.

Michael Contes

New Kensington

