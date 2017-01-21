Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Choice lacking

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.



Thank you for an excellent news story on the proposed changes to the sheltered workshops for challenged individuals ( “Sheltered workshops for disabled face uncertainty from proposed Pennsylvania rules” ).

I have a son at the Clelian Heights workshop in Greensburg. He has been at the school and then the workshop for 34 years. The lack of choice in the new rules conflicts with basic rights promised to all citizens.

By grouping all challenged individuals into one category, and not taking into account the level of abilities, some are being discriminated against. To even use the term “choice” in guidelines is ridiculous and misleading.

Please continue to follow this story and perhaps include Clelian Heights in future articles. I hope you plan to attend the Pennsylvania House public hearing on this matter in February to report back to the Greensburg community.

Most people know of the two gems we have in Greensburg in Clelian Heights and the Westmoreland County Blind Association.

Beverly Kosor

South Greensburg

