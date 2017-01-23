Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Obama's true legacy

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

As President Obama departed, he and his media allies were attempting to claim a legacy of patriotism and virtue, including unmitigated success both at home and abroad.

These claims are delusional. Obama's true legacy is that he has exposed the Democratic Party for the socialist/communist party that it has become during the last four or five decades.

They led the way in forcing American companies to give away our jobs during that time by making it impossible for us to compete, and more recently worked hard to give away our entire country through uncontrolled illegal immigration.

Obama's eight years have shown us that his intention to “transform America” did not mean he would make America a better, more prosperous country; he meant that he would change America from a country in which the people controlled the government into one in which exactly the opposite was true. And he did it by dictatorial methods.

Americans have totally rejected the Democrat agenda. Dems have lost more than 1,000 legislative seats throughout the country during Obama's terms, and they are slowly devolving into a permanent minority party.

It's now time to support the new administration's efforts to renew America, which will lead the world back to peace, stability and prosperity.

Bob Jacobs

Unity

