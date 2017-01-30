Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

ACA & hard workers

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

I am 28 years old and was fortunate enough to benefit from President Obama's administration and his plan to allow people under the age of 26 to stay on their parents' health-insurance plans.

This, in and of itself, helped me to keep my health insurance. By the time I hit 27, I had my master's degree and a good job. I was able to get on my own plan and stay covered.

Now, I own my own small business. I published a book on dementia care recently with Johns Hopkins University. I have had major eye surgery for a retina detachment and another for cataracts.

I'm young, but I've experienced a lot. I realize that many Republicans are afraid of people “living off the government,” but what they fail to realize is that many people on ObamaCare are hardworking business owners, people with pre-existing conditions, or even people with part-time jobs.

Please help us get the word out about keeping our health care in place. It's ridiculous that we are such a wealthy country made up of intelligent people — and yet so many of us are about to be uninsured.

Rachael Wonderlin

Mt. Washington

