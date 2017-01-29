Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Effective anti-drug education

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Regarding the news story “Gov. Wolf: Too many roadblocks in state's battle against opioid addiction” : Everyone is seeking happiness. Individuals who have the mental capacity to make the right decisions make the decision to use drugs.

Focus an effective attack on the problem at the beginning: more education and ads targeting individuals before they decide to use illegal drugs — hardcore eduction at a very young age. Not the crap like “just say no to drugs.” Show “before” and “after” photos, arrests, videos of detox, and the morgue.

Put comparable numbers on the board and visualize it. You know all the ads like, if you used a water filter for a year, you stopped enough plastic water bottles from entering landfills that would wrap around the world a billion times? Yeah, like that, only graphic and in your face. We live in an audio/visual, graphic, in-your-face world; use it.

Look, no one wants to be addicted to anything, and once they are, at first, they go into denial. Make people aware in graphic and epic proportion how they will look and feel before they make that bad decision. Show the result.

We are all seeking the same thing, happiness. Show people what it actually looks like, because it does not depict happiness.

Everyone says how epic this is; then act like it. I know what I am talking about. I have been a law enforcement officer for over 30 years, multiple years in drug enforcement. If this is a war, we are losing miserably; start taking back the ground we lost.

Harold C. Johnson

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.