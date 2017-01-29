Effective anti-drug education

Regarding the news story “Gov. Wolf: Too many roadblocks in state's battle against opioid addiction” : Everyone is seeking happiness. Individuals who have the mental capacity to make the right decisions make the decision to use drugs.

Focus an effective attack on the problem at the beginning: more education and ads targeting individuals before they decide to use illegal drugs — hardcore eduction at a very young age. Not the crap like “just say no to drugs.” Show “before” and “after” photos, arrests, videos of detox, and the morgue.

Put comparable numbers on the board and visualize it. You know all the ads like, if you used a water filter for a year, you stopped enough plastic water bottles from entering landfills that would wrap around the world a billion times? Yeah, like that, only graphic and in your face. We live in an audio/visual, graphic, in-your-face world; use it.

Look, no one wants to be addicted to anything, and once they are, at first, they go into denial. Make people aware in graphic and epic proportion how they will look and feel before they make that bad decision. Show the result.

We are all seeking the same thing, happiness. Show people what it actually looks like, because it does not depict happiness.

Everyone says how epic this is; then act like it. I know what I am talking about. I have been a law enforcement officer for over 30 years, multiple years in drug enforcement. If this is a war, we are losing miserably; start taking back the ground we lost.

Harold C. Johnson

Hempfield