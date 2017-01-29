Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Life of hypocrisy

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Recently, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., garnered national attention by announcing that Donald Trump is not a legitimate president. Mr. Lewis might not respect either the man or the office, but he, himself, lives a life of hypocrisy.

I respect the position he took on civil rights and the dangers he faced. As a long-haired college student, I marched against that injustice in the late 1960s. The authorities viewed “my kind” as the white, privileged extremists of that era, and were often eager to mete out their kind of “justice.”

Lewis claims the mantle of civil rights icon the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. But his views and actions are very much different. Lewis supports and defends the methods of Black Lives Matter, which encompass violence and looting. King was a known pacifist who attended to the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, seeking justice through peaceful means.

Lewis has also been an ardent supporter of unrestricted abortion, a procedure that would repulse King on both moral and theological grounds.

His lock-step position with many of the liberal progressive issues supported by his party would also exclude him as a current version of King.

Those who opposed the inauguration of President Obama in 2008 in large part showed respect for the constitutional procedure of installation; Lewis might consider the same.

Ed Klein

Stonycreek

