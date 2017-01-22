Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Chancing it no more

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

In Westmoreland County, many homes are built on top of old mines. I always knew insurance was available through the government, but put off purchasing it.

After the home in Latrobe shifted ( “Family rescued from home buckling on cracked foundation” ), I called Allstate, which holds my mortgage insurance. A staff member did all the filing for me, and all I did was drop off the check. It was that easy.

You would think I would have woken up after one home near me had methane gas from a mine leaking into it, and the homeowner had to move out while the foundation was lifted and rebuilt. Another homeowner put on an addition, and there were mine tracks where they dug the basement.

It took seeing the home in Latrobe to put me into action. All these gas wells being dug around here could cause shifting of mines, as no one knows the long-term effects of drilling down through the ground so deep, through rock, and forcing water in there.

I am not against drilling. I just can't take the chance anymore for my house, which has been here 100 years and never moved.

Carol Badgley

Bovard

