Letters to the Editor

Don't fund drug users

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Regarding the article “Gov. Wolf: Too many roadblocks in state's battle against opioid addiction” : Sorry these self-induced drug users are weak and — you're right — will keep using. So why should we as taxpayers fund them?

They will rob, steal, threaten, use and abuse to get their drugs and, in the process, will eventually be put away or killed.

This is what political correctness has done to the younger generation. They are unfamiliar with any real discipline or consequences, so they're easy pickin's.

The only real solutions are real drug task forces to jail the sellers for 20 years and the bosses for life, as well as beefed-up border security.

D. Warnick

Addison

