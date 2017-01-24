Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Playing games with lives

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

A generation of entrepreneurs and idealists has grown up with pre-existing conditions and will heavily rely on the Affordable Care Act, or its replacement, as its only source for health insurance while also being encouraged to start their own businesses.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, over 5 million college students had experienced depression or anxiety nationwide as of 2012.

In addition, the rate of melanoma among children, adolescents and young adults has increased over 250 percent over the past 40 years. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, melanoma is one of the most common cancer diagnoses for people between the ages of 15 and 29.

I am 22 years old and I already have two pre-existing conditions: depression and anxiety. I am also genetically likely to develop an invasive type of kidney cancer. To a private insurer, this information is just boxes checked off to deny me coverage.

Elected officials are playing games with the lives of my generation; they are playing games with my life.

Ivana Bejaran

Friendship

The writer is a community organizer with the Pennsylvania Health Access Network.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.