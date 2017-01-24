Playing games with lives

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A generation of entrepreneurs and idealists has grown up with pre-existing conditions and will heavily rely on the Affordable Care Act, or its replacement, as its only source for health insurance while also being encouraged to start their own businesses.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, over 5 million college students had experienced depression or anxiety nationwide as of 2012.

In addition, the rate of melanoma among children, adolescents and young adults has increased over 250 percent over the past 40 years. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, melanoma is one of the most common cancer diagnoses for people between the ages of 15 and 29.

I am 22 years old and I already have two pre-existing conditions: depression and anxiety. I am also genetically likely to develop an invasive type of kidney cancer. To a private insurer, this information is just boxes checked off to deny me coverage.

Elected officials are playing games with the lives of my generation; they are playing games with my life.

Ivana Bejaran

Friendship

The writer is a community organizer with the Pennsylvania Health Access Network.