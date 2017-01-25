Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Happy at workshop

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 5:00 p.m.

Thank you for Debra Erdley's news story regarding sheltered workshop changes ( “Sheltered workshops for disabled face uncertainty from proposed Pennsylvania rules” ).

My daughter, Trina Villiotti, attends the Clelian Heights adult training facility workshop. She has held a job in the community: She worked at John Harvard's Brew House in Monroeville for eight years. The most hours she could work was four per week — two hours each on Friday and Saturday nights.

While this was a great way to be with the general public, what was she to do the other 36 hours of the work week? Also, we were worried about her safety there, and, while the workers were nice to her, she didn't have friends that were on her peer level.

We are all for everyone working where they fit best, in the community or in a workshop. This is why we want a choice.

When we found Clelian Heights, it was like God answered our prayers. We believe he did. Not only does Trina love her time there, she gets very upset when it is not a work day. She is happy, safe and fulfilled at the workshop.

Please continue reporting on our story. Many people like myself feel this is discrimination against our most vulnerable citizens.

Mary Villiotti

Murrysville

