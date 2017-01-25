Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

PNC Park upgrades: Why?

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 5:00 p.m.

In his column “PNC Park upgrades: Here's a novel way to pay for them” Colin McNickle presents an out-of-the-box idea of paying for PNC Park upgrades, including the out-of-town scoreboard and new video boards.

The Pirates and Pittsburgh/Allegheny County Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) disagree on who should pay for these capital improvements. The Allegheny Institute for Public Policy suggests the Pirates ask luxury suite lessees, game attendees and concessionaires to pay.

The underlying question to the situation is, why make the improvements? If it's to improve attendance, the Pirates' attendance increased every year between 2009 and 2015 (it was down in 2016).

If it's to provide another commercial, revenue-generating advertising medium within PNC Park, the “small market” Pirates are worth $900 million, according to a 2015 Forbes report.

Why make the improvements? In recent articles relating to the Pirates/SEA impasse, there has not been a discussion on the return on investment (ROI). If the $900 million Pirates want to pursue publicly owned facility improvements, the SEA should task them to outline the ROI and what they intend to do with the ROI funds.

Maybe an ROI study should be completed comparing what Pirates Charities donates to the public, as opposed to the public tax dollars that are used to support the $900 million Pirates baseball club.

Is it too much to think that the Pirates would add an additional revenue stream to one of the lowest player salary pools in MLB?

Kevin White

Murrysville

