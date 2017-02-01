Casey & nominees

U.S. Sen. Robert Casey, D-Pa., has finally emerged. After lying under the radar for a few years, he has gone down the Democrat marching line to oppose the Cabinet nominations of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. (attorney general), Betsy DeVos (Education secretary) and Scott Pruitt (EPA administrator).

Let's start with Ms. DeVos. She is in favor of charter schools and choice for underprivileged families to get a better education. That's terrible! Especially when 99 percent of the National Education Association's donations go to the Democrats.

Next, Sen. Sessions. He disagrees on changes to the Voting Rights Act law. But it's OK to have thugs at voting places, let illegals vote and have machines change one's choice when “confirm” is entered.

Finally, Mr. Pruitt. The senator states that he fears a weakening of air and water quality standards. How about the thousands, that's thousands, of regulations that forced companies out of business, confiscated land from ranchers, put thousands of hardworking people in the energy sector out of work, and raised gas prices by still using foreign oil and not letting U.S. companies fully produce our own resources?

Well, senator, you are doing your party's bidding. It does not matter; these fine Americans will be confirmed. Thank God.

Denny Biava

Mt. Pleasant