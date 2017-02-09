Spewing slop
On an NBC talk show, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said President Trump's travel ban on persons from certain Muslim nations to protect national security would “encourage lone wolves in America” and “make us less safe (from attacks by Muslims).”
Yet he and his liberal clown troupe have been telling us for years that it's “racist, bigoted” to say that Muslims perform terrorist attacks.
So now, Schumer claims Muslims do, in fact, launch terrorist attacks? And the way to prevent that is to bring more Muslims here so they won't do “lone wolf” attacks” — they'll have more help and not be “lone”?
Who knows?
My God! Are these people even listening to the slop that comes out of their mouths anymore?
Liberal Democrat President Jimmy Carter ordered a similar ban on travel by Iranians to the U.S. in 1980, requiring Iranians to register with the government and even deporting many. Did that make us “less safe”?
C. Colpo
Burgettstown