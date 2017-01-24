Brief window for REAL ID fix

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As Washington, D.C., is attempting to bridge a deep partisan divide, Pennsylvania is starting this year on a different note, as both sides of the aisle are united in fixing a looming problem.

In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, Gov. Tom Wolf joined legislative leaders to make a commitment to put the state on track to comply with the federal REAL ID Act. The letter also requested an extension to give the state time to comply.

Thankfully, DHS granted Pennsylvania an extension through June, but what was, and in many ways still is, at risk shouldn't be understated.

If an extension wasn't granted, by the end of the month, Pennsylvania IDs would not have been accepted at up to 257 federal buildings, nuclear power plants and military bases throughout the state.

By January 2018, our state identification would no longer be accepted for domestic air travel. Sound crazy? It is. But unless further action is taken, every Pennsylvanian will need a passport to fly commercially, even from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh.

This short extension is great news, as it gives the Legislature time to address the problem.

State Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, and I have already introduced identical legislation that would resolve the underlying noncompliance issue and allow PennDOT to meet the enhanced security standards.

I urge my colleagues in Harrisburg not to celebrate this extension for too long. Work still needs to be done to ensure that Pennsylvania's IDs will continue to be accepted and remain secure from fraud.

Ed Neilson

Harrisburg

The writer, a Philadelphia County Democrat, represents the 174th Legislative District in the state House.