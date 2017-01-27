Fortunate to have Trump
Updated 1 hour ago
For me, it was like a Steelers Super Bowl win when Donald Trump was elected by voters aware of socialism's pitfalls and of the precipitous decline inherent in President Obama's detrimental transformation of America.
Has there ever been a presidential candidate who's devoted and sacrificed more time, energy and wealth for the express purpose of saving our republic and leading it out of an abyss of decline? Everyone, Democrat and Republican, should feel fortunate that an astute businessman and fireball at getting things done is taking the helm of a ship sailing on an ill-begotten course.
It was analyzed in 2015 that 231 of the then-233 congressional Democrats were rated as hostile to the interests of taxpayers. Unfortunately, yesteryear's conservative Democrats have been replaced with today's liberal Democrats led by kingpins Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to oppose and defy Trump and his plans for making America great again. Add the unrelenting defiance of the liberal media and others unable to accept Hillary Clinton's defeat, just as the liberal left is unable to comprehend or accept that America's better years were inspired and undertaken by conservatives.
I fervently hope the time has come for an awakening and conceivable conversion of many liberals to commonsense conservatism when liberals start realizing the successful, better-for-America exploits of the Trump administration.
Clay Stover
West Newton