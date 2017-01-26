Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Disgrace to legacy

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

My grandfather, L. Pat McGrath, played college football with Art Rooney Sr. at Duquesne, and was the third person to buy season tickets when Mr. Rooney formed the Steelers. My grandparents' box was next to the Rooneys' at Forbes Field.

I grew up watching many losing seasons, and was fortunate enough to be in high school and college to witness the first four Super Bowl wins — an era that turned Steelers football around forever.

To witness what I watched last Sunday, a Steelers team going to New England and not “showing up” at all, is a disgrace to the legacy of the entire Steelers organization, all the players who came before and the Steeler Nation that honors this legacy by its unmatched loyalty across the country.

Never once did a Steel Curtain defense of the '70s and early '80s allow itself to be embarrassed. Never would they have allowed New England to surpass the Super Bowl achievements of the Steelers organization.

Between now and next summer camp, I hope that veterans like James Harrison can educate these young players on what it really means to wear the Steelers uniform. Because, after Sunday, none of them deserve that honor.

Barrett S. McGrath

Pinehurst, N.C.

