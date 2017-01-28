Trump & media credibility
Two newsworthy things happened Jan. 21. The first was many hundreds of thousands of people protesting President Donald Trump's inauguration. The second was the new administration's attack on the truthfulness of the media.
Mr. Trump plans to make many big changes in the coming months. No doubt most, or all, of those changes will be spun by the media in the most negative way — perhaps by using descriptions that are written by Democrats. It is brilliant that Trump is getting out in front of those future distortions by defining the media's dishonesty now.
Those million or more people who demonstrated around the country are proof that the media has been very effective in negatively characterizing Trump. To get the truth out, he needs to break down the media's presumption of credibility. This will be an ongoing battle.
I, for one, am happy to see a leader who is willing to take this fight on. God bless Donald Trump. Please give him the strength to serve our country well.
Richard J. Krauland
O'Hara