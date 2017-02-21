Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Pheasant hunters, unite

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

Due to obstructionist legislators and one misguided organization, the Pennsylvania House failed to enact a bill in 2016 that would have provided a much-needed and necessary hunting license fee increase and transferred control of the fee structure to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Instead, 86,000 constituent pheasant hunters are experiencing the closure of two Game Commission farms and reduced pheasant stocking numbers in 2017.

I call to action those 86,000 until-now-silent constituents. We need immediate passage of legislation to allow the Game Commission to establish its own fee structure.

Here's what you can do: Contact your local state legislators and encourage this bill. Join Pheasants Forever — get involved and support your local chapter. Join, as an e-member, the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs.

Don Williams

Erie

