ER overcrowding

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Overcrowding in the emergency room is not a new issue. With the heightened flu season, I expect the ERs to be busy. As a concerned consumer, I ask: What are hospitals doing about this?

My 85-year-old father with a history of heart disease was recently taken to the ER with severe pain in his head and difficulty seeing. The waiting room was infested with patients with flu-like symptoms. I felt that after entering the ER healthy, I would certainly leave sick.

The triage nurse took my father's blood pressure, which was 20 4⁄ 9 8. I am not a nurse, but knew that was high. After waiting four hours, he was taken back to an exam room, only to wait again.

He eventually had a CT scan, was diagnosed with suspected temporal arteritis and was discharged with a referral to see a vascular surgeon the next day. The total door-to-door time was 6½ hours.

My issue is that ERs continue to be used for non-urgent conditions. With unnecessary tests and treatments, this drives health care costs.

This is an example of the larger problem facing our nation, the issue of limited access to health care. This limitation results in people reverting to the local ERs for non-emergency care.

Cindy A. Liberi

Pleasant Hills