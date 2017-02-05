Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Pass Right to Try Act I

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

I am a registered nurse writing in support of legislation in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. House Bill 45, the Right to Try Act, would provide Pennsylvanians with terminal illnesses access to investigational drugs, biological treatments and devices not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that 595,690 people died from cancer in 2016. In Allegheny County, 2,966 men, women and children died from cancer, according to the NCI. How many of those might have lived if they'd had access to new treatments waiting for approval by the FDA?

The FDA has made great strides in streamlining the approval process for new drugs. However, it still takes time. Even under a priority review, the FDA will only act on a new drug within six months. Most terminally ill patients do not have the luxury of waiting until a potentially lifesaving drug is approved.

I support the right of terminally ill patients to have access to investigational drugs, biological treatments and devices not yet approved by the FDA. Health-care policy should not be designed with restrictions on the preservation of life guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States.

Daneen Bothwell

Mt. Lebanon

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.