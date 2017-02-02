Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Trump, lies & truth

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 4:24 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

George Washington is said to be the president who couldn't tell a lie. Richard Nixon resigned the presidency, having been scorned as the president who couldn't tell the truth. Now we have as president Donald Trump, who can't tell the difference.

Having spent much of his first weekend in office disputing press reports on the size of his inaugural crowd and seemingly unwilling to look at photos of previous inaugurations' attendance for comparison, Trump renewed his argument that voter fraud in the millions is all that kept him from winning the popular vote. As usual, he had no supportive factual evidence. But then again, facts never stand in the way of Trump's utterances.

Now comes Mr. Trump's presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway offering up something called “alternative facts” in support of Trump's falsehoods. Say what?

As for me, I'll ignore Washington, Nixon, Trump and Conway and turn instead to Groucho Marx for guidance on this matter. It was Groucho who famously asked, “Who are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?”

Glenn R. Plummer

Unity

