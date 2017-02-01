Cell tower then & now

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Hempfield Township Supervisors are at it again — to bee more specific, board member John Silvis ( “Verizon pushes for cell tower in Fort Allen area on Hempfield supervisor's property” ).

In 2014, a resident proposed a communication tower that would be located in the vicinity of Fort Allen Elementary School. This required a special exception and variance approved by the Hempfield Zoning Hearing Board.

A local group, led by Silvis, contested on the grounds of radio frequency (RF) waves, proximity to the school, reduced property values, sight lines, dangers to children and animals, etc. The exception and variance were denied and the tower was not built.

Fast-forward to 2016. Silvis is proposing the exact same tower, only this time, it's on his property. Like the prior tower, this one also needs to be approved by the zoning board. By all accounts, it looks like it could pass.

What happened to all of Silvis' concerns from 2014? The RF waves, proximity to the school? What about the kids? Nothing has changed, just that he is a township supervisor and it's now located on his property.

Last but not least, he forgets to mention the monetary gain. Verizon will lease a part of his property to build the tower.

This is wrong. Hempfield Township needs to do what's right: Deny this tower again and grow this community as a whole, not just base a decision on a current board member's needs.

Voice your opinion on this issue at the next zoning board meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Hempfield Township Municipal Building.

Scott Graham

Hempfield