Letters to the Editor

Changes bring fear, uncertainty

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

I am responding to the excellent article “Sheltered workshops for disabled face uncertainty from proposed Pennsylvania rules”. I thought writer Debra Erdley spelled out the uncertainty for many of those who receive these services, my son included.

In a subsequent letter, Beverly Kosor wrote that “grouping all challenged individuals into one category, and not taking into account the level of abilities” makes use of the term “choice” misleading ( “Choice lacking” ).

We are new to Pennsylvania, having moved here in August 2015 from western Wisconsin, so we are still getting used to the very different rules and regulations of this state. Our son, who has Down syndrome, has been going to the ARC of Westmoreland since October 2015.

He worked at a local grocery store in Wisconsin for most of his adult years until spinal stenosis limited his ability to walk and thus do the job. The ARC has been a great match for him. He is proud of the checks he gets, and keeps track of his earnings.

The fear and uncertainly of these new changes will present a problem for him. I hope to go to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives' public hearing on this matter in February, and hope Erdley will also attend and follow through on this story.

Joan Keller Maresh

South Greensburg

