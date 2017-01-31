School lunches' sources

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Regarding the editorial “Better school lunch logic” : The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in response to high rates of poor nutrition among World War II recruits. Truman, a war hero, realized that to protect national security, we needed kids who were healthy enough to fight.

Prior to the passage of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, nutritional standards in school lunches were weak, which has led to the national security threat we now face. Recent studies by Mission: Readiness show that one in three American youths is classified too fat to fight.

Federal spending totaled $11.6 billion for the NSLP in 2015. Working to provide schools with food at lower cost, the U.S. Department of Agriculture buys most ingredients from private companies; in 2015, only about 6 percent came from local farms.

Corporate-redesigned school lunches meet the standards, but this food is doing nothing to provide healthy and wholly nutritious meals. While they rake in billions in profits by selling our kids junk, we're paying billions to combat what it's doing to them.

If the new GOP-controlled Congress wants to protect national and economic security, members should increase the number of kids with access to healthy food and pass policy to benefit local farmers participating in such programs.

Aryanna Berringer

Murrysville

The writer is founder of American Nutritional Security (americannutritionalsecurity.com).