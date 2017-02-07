Here's to farmers
Updated 2 hours ago
Recently I attended the 2017 Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. It is touted as the biggest and best in the whole country. I was in awe of the preparation it must take to produce an event of this magnitude to inform the general public about agriculture.
Walking through the displays, I was impressed by the quality of products. This applied to livestock, produce, foodstuffs and handmade goods. The farming community takes pride in what they produce. Their agricultural organizations aid in their efforts.
In my opinion, farming is not an easy occupation. It is hard, sustained work. One must deal with the elements, disease, pests and equipment. Every farmer has individual job tasks on his or her farm, yet all seem to be united in common goals of production.
I salute all farmers as they persevere to generate quality products. Not all of us are educated or equipped to do this work, but our farmers do it very well.
George W. Bahnak
Penn Township,
Westmoreland County