Dem explains Trump vote
Updated 25 minutes ago
Let me tell you why this longtime Democrat voted for Donald Trump. The alliance of three — Hillary Clinton, President Obama and Bernie “Feel the Bern” Sanders — teaches our children to walk around with their hands out rather than to do the hard work that made our country great.
Obama's claim to fame, ObamaCare, aka welfare expansion, is a miserable failure. His great failure at foreign policy has the Chinese and Russians laughing at us. He staunchly defends the Muslim people's right to religion, then insults my same constitutional right (“they cling to their guns and religion”).
Regarding the email controversy: It shows Hillary's attitude — “I am a Clinton and will do whatever I want.” Bill Clinton has a private meeting with the attorney general while Hillary is being investigated. Their open-border and “sanctuary city” policies are illegal, unsafe and an insult to all legal U.S. citizens.
They call me a “deplorable” who clings to my guns and religion. They are right about the guns and religion.
Don Deguffroy
Jeannette