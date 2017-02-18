Don't trust Russia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Does President Donald Trump trust Russia, but distrust our intelligence agencies? Will Trump stand up to Russia, an adversary of the U.S. that wants to spread its totalitarianism to Europe, the Middle East and North America?

Trump might be hesitant to admit Russia hacked into Hillary Clinton's campaign because he does not want the public to think he won a tainted election. He won the election because of the ineptitude of Clinton's campaign staff, Clinton's private email server and the desire for change of a large segment of the electorate in key states unhappy with President Obama's policies.

Trump should wholeheartedly support the congressional investigations into the possible hacking by the Russians.

Trump wants to have good relations with Russia so we can work together to jointly solve some of the world's problems, which might be a positive move by the president, and could make both countries more secure. However, we cannot completely trust Vladimir Putin and Russia, and we always have to be wary of their motives and be ready to respond to their threatening and hostile actions.

Hopefully, Russia does not have compromising personal and financial information on Trump that could be used against us.

We must support President Trump, because his success is our success.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry, N.H.

The writer is a 1963 graduate of Penn State.